Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has decreased its dividend by 21.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

NYSE:ARI opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 81.46, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.