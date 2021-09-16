Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in MarketAxess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $425.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.79 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.61.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.00.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

