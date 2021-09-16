Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 420 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $169.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

