Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New $877,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,561,000 after buying an additional 1,466,628 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,208.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,810,000 after buying an additional 457,931 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 747,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,135,000 after buying an additional 249,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,041,000 after purchasing an additional 161,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,242,000.

EFG stock opened at $113.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

