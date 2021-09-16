Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Rollins by 15.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rollins by 16.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,319 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 11.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,843,000 after acquiring an additional 579,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,311,000 after buying an additional 56,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,552,000 after buying an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

