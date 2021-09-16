ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Given New $128.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th.

NYSE ASGN opened at $111.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.66. ASGN has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $114.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASGN in the second quarter worth $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 4,262.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in ASGN in the first quarter worth $274,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

