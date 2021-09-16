Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,409 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG stock opened at $43.74 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.