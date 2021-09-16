TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Short Interest Down 65.6% in August

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,700 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the August 15th total of 591,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCLHF. Citigroup lowered TCL Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. downgraded TCL Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

TCL Electronics stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. TCL Electronics has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.55.

TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company with interest in manufacturing of multimedia electronics. The company operates through the following business segments: Television, Audio-Visual and Others. The Television segment manufactures and sells television sets and trades related components.

