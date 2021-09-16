Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Up 232.7% in August

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 232.7% from the August 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS SVNDY opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89. Seven & i has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $24.02. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.20.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Seven & i will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

