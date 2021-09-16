Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Expands By 606.8%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,200 shares, a growth of 606.8% from the August 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,343.0 days.

SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

