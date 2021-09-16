Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Expands By 606.8%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,200 shares, a growth of 606.8% from the August 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,343.0 days.
SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $5.82.
About SSAB AB (publ)
