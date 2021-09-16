Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,072,131 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,446,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,072,131 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $131,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 151,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.