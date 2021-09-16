abrdn plc Lowers Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 848,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180,078 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Chegg were worth $70,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Chegg by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Chegg by 6.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Chegg by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Chegg by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

NYSE CHGG opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.98. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.84 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

