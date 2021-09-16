Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Tops $0.0860 on Top Exchanges

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0860 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $184.56 million and approximately $296.12 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00064394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00144899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.16 or 0.00840500 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00047641 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 2,145,135,756 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.