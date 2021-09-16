EtherGem (EGEM) Hits One Day Volume of $1,671.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $276,838.63 and approximately $1,671.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00064394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00144899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.16 or 0.00840500 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00047641 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

