Cidel Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,852 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXF. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,041.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period.

Shares of PXF stock opened at $48.65 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.95.

