BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,034,000. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,293,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI opened at $131.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.30 and a 200 day moving average of $130.78. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $129.59 and a 12 month high of $133.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.079 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

