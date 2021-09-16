BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 274 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $190,581,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $126,068,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 448,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,575,000 after buying an additional 328,247 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 315,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,982,000 after buying an additional 243,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $305.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.85 and a 12-month high of $309.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.34.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

