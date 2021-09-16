BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 28.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,001 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Cryoport by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cryoport by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cryoport by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Cryoport by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,517 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cryoport by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $64.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $57.55. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,360.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $625,681.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,750 shares of company stock valued at $26,224,330 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

