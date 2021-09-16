Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 2.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 665.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 95,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 82,734 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Cintas by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Cintas by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $398.76 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $307.65 and a 52 week high of $409.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $391.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

