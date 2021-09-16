Analysts Set Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Target Price at $83.40

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $78.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.93. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.62. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $88.50.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

