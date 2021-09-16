Wintrust Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth $1,074,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,126,000 after acquiring an additional 374,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at $24,574,380.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,110 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.63. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $76.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.79.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

