Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 3,968 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,994 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.