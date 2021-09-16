The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.530-$3.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.84 billion.

NYSE:TTC opened at $105.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro has a 1-year low of $80.29 and a 1-year high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toro will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of The Toro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Toro stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of The Toro worth $29,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

