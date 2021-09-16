Short Interest in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Drops By 98.3%

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the August 15th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $1,528,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDP opened at $93.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.31. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $72.22 and a 12-month high of $95.27.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

