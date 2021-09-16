Smith Moore & CO. Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 51.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 41,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,156 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 611,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 297,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,238,000 after purchasing an additional 29,957 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $350,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $56.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.