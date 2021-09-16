KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

Shares of KEY opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

