Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,984 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

XLNX opened at $157.76 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $159.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

