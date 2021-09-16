SFE Investment Counsel Acquires 155 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CQQQ. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average is $78.88. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.