MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 129.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 56,797 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 12.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 100.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 555,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 278,852 shares in the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLNE. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.