Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 14.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.22.

Shares of RIDE stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

