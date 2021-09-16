MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,079 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,836,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,408,000 after acquiring an additional 903,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 850,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,523,000 after acquiring an additional 830,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $64.62 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

