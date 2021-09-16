MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,576 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 70.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,336,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,932 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 494.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 60,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 50,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

In related news, CAO William Balke Goebel acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

