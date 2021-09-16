MONECO Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GD opened at $198.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.50 and a 200-day moving average of $189.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

