MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,079 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,836,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,408,000 after purchasing an additional 903,560 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 850,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,523,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

KKR stock opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

