abrdn plc Increases Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

abrdn plc increased its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,039,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in YETI were worth $95,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YETI. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in YETI by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in YETI during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in YETI during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,205,141 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $101.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.68 and its 200 day moving average is $88.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on YETI in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

