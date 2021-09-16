Zacks: Brokerages Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will announce $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.10. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Europe started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $245,895.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261 shares in the company, valued at $13,164.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,840,000 after purchasing an additional 246,460 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 639,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 713,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX opened at $52.80 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.