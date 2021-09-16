SuperFarm Price Tops $0.81 (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $82.56 million and $31.16 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001685 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00017879 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007737 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

