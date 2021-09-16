Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Cowen

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Cowen from $51.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.47% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

SPCE opened at $23.91 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45,751 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 201.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

