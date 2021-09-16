First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 833.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ FTXD opened at $35.33 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 115.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 111.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.