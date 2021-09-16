Short Interest in Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDMI) Increases By 895.0%

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDMI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, a growth of 895.0% from the August 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,916,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PDMI opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Paradigm Medical Industries has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About Paradigm Medical Industries

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in design, development and sale of technology diagnostic eye care instruments and related products for early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders. The company was founded in October 1989 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

