Short Interest in Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Increases By 1,000.0%

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Pivotal Investment Co. III at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pivotal Investment Co. III alerts:

PICC opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.71. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.