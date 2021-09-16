Enzyme (MLN) Market Capitalization Tops $227.19 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for $126.73 or 0.00263614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Enzyme has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Enzyme has a total market cap of $227.19 million and approximately $37.34 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00064596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00144632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.45 or 0.00847576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00047507 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

