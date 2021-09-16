Financial Architects Inc Invests $499,000 in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Financial Architects Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Blade Air Mobility at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $54,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $105,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLDE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ BLDE opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.18.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

