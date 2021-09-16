Isthmus Partners LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALL opened at $131.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.99. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on shares of The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

