Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Rating Reiterated by Boenning Scattergood

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

NYSE ECL opened at $223.83 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.13. The stock has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

