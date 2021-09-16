Inverness Counsel LLC NY Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in The Southern were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in The Southern by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,518,000 after acquiring an additional 516,261 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.0% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.01 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.55.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.69.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

