iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,600 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,936,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,791 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,710 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.16 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

