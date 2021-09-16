Inverness Counsel LLC NY Acquires 3,436 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.0% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $109,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,694,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,450,634,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,475.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,455.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3,335.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.