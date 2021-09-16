The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $325,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $1,996,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,260 shares of company stock worth $39,392,289 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average of $70.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.