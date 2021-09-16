Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $50,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. upped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

NYSE:DG opened at $216.97 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

